Morse Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 43,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

