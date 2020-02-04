Morse Asset Management Inc Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,518,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 441,324 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 16.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 506,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $32,417,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders have sold a total of 55,914 shares of company stock worth $3,923,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.31. 652,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

