Morse Asset Management Inc Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. D. R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.8% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 33,837 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,364 over the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,268. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

