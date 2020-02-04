Morse Asset Management Inc Invests $1.45 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 455,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,168,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

