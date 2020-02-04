Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 13,906 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 3.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $89.71 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

