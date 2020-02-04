Morse Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.28. 131,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.35. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.