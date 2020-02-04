Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 240,146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

