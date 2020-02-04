Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the third quarter worth about $260,000.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

JPC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,427. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.