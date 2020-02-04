Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after buying an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 2,284,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,617. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

