Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.83. 1,586,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,907. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

