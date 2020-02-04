Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

