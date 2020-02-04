Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.4% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $75,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nike by 120.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 884,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $83,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,603 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.21. 3,176,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,536. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.