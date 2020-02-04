MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.00

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.86, with a volume of 973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.83.

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,795.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

