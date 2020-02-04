National Bank Financial Trims Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Target Price to C$7.50

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ASR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Alacer Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alacer Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ASR traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.64. The company had a trading volume of 625,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$7.66.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

