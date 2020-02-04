National Veterinary Care (ASX:NVL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of National Veterinary Care Ltd (ASX:NVL) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$3.67 ($2.60) and last traded at A$3.66 ($2.60), approximately 356,298 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.65 ($2.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$3.56 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.23 million and a PE ratio of 30.00.

National Veterinary Care Company Profile (ASX:NVL)

National Veterinary Care Limited provides veterinary services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a network of clinics that provide services, such as acupuncture, blood tests, chemotherapy, dental radiography, desexing, digital radiography, electrocardiograph, heartworm injections, health exams, and healthy nutrition programs.

