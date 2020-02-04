Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navios Maritime Acquisition alerts:

NNA stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.03%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.