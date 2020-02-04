NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NCS Multistage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,490. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.72.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist purchased 12,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

