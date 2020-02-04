Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.52

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005572 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Binance, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $7.97 million and $68,593.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,994,763 coins and its circulating supply is 15,392,078 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

