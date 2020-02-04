Nektan (LON:NKTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 10100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a market cap of $4.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.01.

About Nektan (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

