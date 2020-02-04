Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.53

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 11948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $600.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -6.92. The company has a current ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,017,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 119,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

