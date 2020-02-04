Nerva (XNV) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Nerva has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Nerva has a total market cap of $274,811.00 and $561.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.61 or 0.02965062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00196384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00127468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036678 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva (XNV) is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency

Nerva Coin Trading

Nerva can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.