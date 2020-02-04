Nestree Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $188,521.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045451 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00066919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000750 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00074278 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,310.93 or 0.99736632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001563 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree's official message board is medium.com/nestree .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

