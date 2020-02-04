New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,485.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,408.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,280.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.41.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,628 shares of company stock worth $301,254,139. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.