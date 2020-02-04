NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Cut by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.80. 942,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,636. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $176.13 and a 1 year high of $270.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

