Nexus Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Trade By Trade. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $170,858.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

