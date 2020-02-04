NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

EGOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of EGOV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 436,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,786. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIC will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in NIC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,188,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,556,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIC by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 419,274 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,282,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in NIC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 569,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

