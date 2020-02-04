NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $15.06 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,064,000. Allergan makes up approximately 4.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

NYSE AGN traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $190.27. The stock had a trading volume of 997,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,812. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

