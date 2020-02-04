Noir (NOR) Reaches Market Cap of $562,667.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Noir has a total market capitalization of $562,667.00 and $2.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.05 or 0.03030844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00198995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00129476 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,254,714 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

