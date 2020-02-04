Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,880. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $166.57 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

