Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $241.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $226.00 to $241.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $206.99. 1,909,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $166.57 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.