Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Receives Sell Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sell rating on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra restated a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.99. 1,909,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,912. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

