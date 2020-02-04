Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and traded as low as $4.27. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 9,749 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $11.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%.

Nortech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSYS)

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

