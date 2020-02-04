Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

NWBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NWBI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. 762,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,223. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

