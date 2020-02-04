Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 1.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.72, approximately 2,585,246 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,561,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

The company has a market cap of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

