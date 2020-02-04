NPCoin (NPC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,168.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $4,168.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00059675 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

