NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 336.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,964. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

