NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys 9,499 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1,241.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 621,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

