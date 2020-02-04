NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 344.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,149. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

