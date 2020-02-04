NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 562.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $102.41. 364,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,779. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $682,749.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,796 shares of company stock worth $23,922,075. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

