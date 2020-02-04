NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,518. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

