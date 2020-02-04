NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,633 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 190,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,587 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 5,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.59 and a 52 week high of $97.75.

In related news, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,939.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.