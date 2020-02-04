NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 257.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,288 shares of company stock worth $2,907,763. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 79,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,256. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

