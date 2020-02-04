NuWave Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.2% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.82. The stock had a trading volume of 332,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

