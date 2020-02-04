NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $118.40, but opened at $125.70. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $130.51, with a volume of 5,206,054 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 478,219 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 209,201 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

