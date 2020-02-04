Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 58 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.35.

Shares of GS opened at $239.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

