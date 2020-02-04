ODUWA (OWC) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $282,177.00 and approximately $57,381.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001316 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00044398 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00067634 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000753 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,160.13 or 1.00205336 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000634 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.