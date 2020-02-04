Odyssey Trading Up 13.6% This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX, CoinTiger and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $330,050.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.24 or 0.02990371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00197907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00128779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,317,970,002 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, CoinTiger, FCoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

