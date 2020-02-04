Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

