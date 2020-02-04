Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. 603,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,873. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

