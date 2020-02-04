ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.50) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $108,273.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 706,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $17,827,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,476,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 547,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,550,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 470,080 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,436,000 after purchasing an additional 411,766 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

